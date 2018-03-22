Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

UN calls for probe into SANDF soldiers for sexual abuse in DRC

File: The United Nations says five South African soldiers are facing allegations of sexual misconduct in the DRC. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The United Nations (UN) says five South African soldiers are facing allegations of sexual misconduct in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

They allegedly abused four adults and a minor between 2014 and 2016.

The UN is asking for an investigation.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said: “The mission has received reports of sexual exploitation abuse involving five members of a South African military contingent in the DRC. According to the information available at this time, all five involve paternity and child support claims. Four of the incidents were reportedly ongoing sexually exploitative relationships with adults. One incident concerns the sexual abuse of a minor, although she is now an adult.”

“As I said the incidents took place in 2014, between 2014 and 2016, both in North and South Kivu. Ensuring the provision of assistance to victims is our priority. The women and children have been referred to UNFPA and UNICEF respectively for support and assistance,” he added.

