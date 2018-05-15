UPDATE: Clashes erupt once again in Gaza

Pro-Palestine protests have kicked off in Johannesburg and Cape Town. ANC deputy secretary general, Jessie Duarte, has joined marchers on Keizersgracht Street in Cape Town. She is also calling for Israel to stop its actions against Palestinians. Video: eNCA

WEST BANK/JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN – Clashes have once again erupted on Tuesday as the standoff between Israeli troops and Palestinians continued in Gaza.

Several rallies have been held in Gaza and West Bank cities.

Funerals have also been held for the victims of Monday’s violence, which saw Israeli forces gunning down around 60 Palestinian protesters.

Britain has called for an investigation into the incident while Germany urged restraint to avert the further escalation of violence.

Turkey called on all Muslim countries to review ties with Israel after it recalled shortly after recalling its envoys in Israel and the United States.

In South Africa, pro-Palestinian protests kicked off in both Johannesburg, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth.

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte joined marchers on Keizersgracht Street in the Mother City on Tuesday.

She called on the world to join forces in fighting Israel as the United Nations (UN) itself had failed.

“The UN failed us, all of us. Resolution after resolution, Israel ignores it,” Duarte said.

“It is time for an international solidarity movement to stand up against the Israeli government. People of Palestine have a right to return to their land. This is not about religion, we are not anti-Semitic…,” she added.

Duarte called on Israel to stop its actions against Palestinians.

This is a representation of the death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces #GreatMarchOfReturn #Israel pic.twitter.com/bwxyzpiwdp — Aarti Narsee (@ajnarsee) May 15, 2018

Former president Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Mandla, also attended Tuesday’s gathering.

The African National Congress (ANC)’s Jackson Mthembu and former Western Cape party leader Tony Ehrenreich also made appearances.

Meanwhile, the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) South Africa movement welcomed government’s decision to withdraw its ambassador to Tel Aviv.

The move by Pretoria comes after Monday’s bloodshed.

BDS South Africa’s Kwara Kekana said: “It’s a welcomed move by South African government, a much needed one. Of course the South African government can do more… The decision to withdraw the ambassador has been welcomed by the BDS South Africa.”

The group called on the international community to isolate Israel.

“The international community is also to blame for allowing Israel to get away with murder.

“The same tactics that were applied to apartheid South Africa really need to be applied where Israel is concerned. Isolate Israel from the international community for the violation of international law and the violation of Palestinian human rights,” Kekana added.

BDS has given government 1 week to downgrade the SA embassy in Palestine #Israel #GreatMarchOfReturn pic.twitter.com/88gSfBnQNr — Aarti Narsee (@ajnarsee) May 15, 2018

The Palestinian Solidarity Alliance in Port Elizabeth wants government to expel Israel’s ambassador to South Africa.

A small group of demonstrators gathered outside the city hall, demanding that government take decisive action.

They too welcomed government’s recall of South Africa's ambassador to Israel, Sisa Ngombane.

