Underfire Masina to know his fate

GERMISTON - Embattled ANC Ekurhuleni regional chairperson and Mayor Mzwandile Masina’s fate will be decided on Friday.
Regional ANC branches criticised Masina for failing to hold a regional council.
ANC Gauteng Provincial Secretary Hope Papo saved Masina when delegates at a regional policy conference wanted a vote of no-confidence against him.
The regional executive recently announced support for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the next ANC president but branches in the region are questioning where Masina gets his mandate from.
The Regional General Council is due to sit on Friday afternoon in Kempton Park.
eNCA
