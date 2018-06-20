Unions demand Eskom CEO or board at wage talks

File: Eskom and unions resume wage talks on Wednesday, with the utility having offered a 4.7 percent increase.

JOHANNESBURG - As Eskom wage talks resume for a second day on Wednesday, trade unions have called on the power utility to bring decision-makers to the table.

In a statement, the National Union of Mineworkers, (NUM), the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), and Solidarity called on Eskom management to take the talks seriously in order to resolve the impasse over pay increases.

"We are disappointed that Eskom came to these wage talks without the presence of some board members or the presence of the group CEO, Phakamani Hadebe," they said.

"This was one of the fundamental conditions of the opening of wage talks. We want to engage but we cannot engage with people who do not have the power to take decisions. We demand the presence of the CEO at the meetings."

The unions and Eskom agreed to resume negotiations after Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan intervened on Friday, following a strike that necessitated power cuts.

Workers went on strike after being told they would not be paid any increases this year.

On Wednesday, the unions will respond to the revised offer of a 4.7 percent increase tabled by Eskom on Tuesday.

Eskom is now offering a four-year wage deal with a guaranteed increase based on inflation.

The company's response to all other demands submitted by the unions, including an increase in housing allowance, payment of performance bonuses and other benefits, remains unaltered.

The unions are demanding wage increases of between nine and 15 percent and an additional housing allowance.

