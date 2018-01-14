Unisa to re-open applications for first-time undergraduate students

File: The University of South Africa to re-open applications for the 2018 academic year for first-time entering undergraduate students. Photo: Google Maps

PRETORIA – The University of South Africa (Unisa) has announced that will re-open applications for the 2018 academic year for first-time entering undergraduate students who have not previously applied for admission to the 2018 academic year.

The university has directed first-time entering undergraduate students to apply via the university’s website or a self-help station at Unisa's Service Centres by Friday.

Unisa also said it will only process new applications received by the application deadline and then offers will then be made to qualifying applicants on a first come, first served basis, subject to the number of places still available for the 2018 academic year.

Unisa said the decisions were made following communication from Universities South Africa last week regarding how universities should manage walk-in students during the 2018 registration period.

The university also informed that it will open undergraduate applications for the second in April.



eNCA