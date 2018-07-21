DStv Channel 403
Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Unity the only way to maintain voter support in KZN: Ramaphosa

  • South Africa
File: ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says unity within the KwaZulu-Natal ANC is the only way to maintain voter support in the province. Photo: Twitter / @MyANC

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says unity within the KwaZulu-Natal ANC is the only way to maintain voter support in the province.

The area has been plagued by political infighting.

READ: UPDATE: KZN ANC announces new leadership

"When our people see us at war with each other they lose hope and they always tend to walk away from us. We must remember that when we fight amongst ourselves and there's no unity we disappoint our people because they expect unity and harmony amongst us," said Ramaphosa.

"This conference comrades has done much to restore hope in the ANC of our people and demonstrated the organisation's ability to also confront its challenges and correct its mistakes," Ramaphosa said.

"I applaud you for succeeding to hold this province against difficult odds. Odds that also included court challenges and long delays but today here you are. You have succeeded against those difficult odds and I applaud you and thank you for your resilience," he said.

Court orders and political violence nearly derailed this weekend's event.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close