Unity the only way to maintain voter support in KZN: Ramaphosa

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says unity within the KwaZulu-Natal ANC is the only way to maintain voter support in the province.

#ANCKZN @MYANC President @CyrilRamaphosa says the party’s target for 2019 general elections is to get 15 million votes. He is addressing the 8th provincial conference in Durban.#eNCA pic.twitter.com/RUBpcMKHVv — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) July 21, 2018

The area has been plagued by political infighting.

"When our people see us at war with each other they lose hope and they always tend to walk away from us. We must remember that when we fight amongst ourselves and there's no unity we disappoint our people because they expect unity and harmony amongst us," said Ramaphosa.

"This conference comrades has done much to restore hope in the ANC of our people and demonstrated the organisation's ability to also confront its challenges and correct its mistakes," Ramaphosa said.

"I applaud you for succeeding to hold this province against difficult odds. Odds that also included court challenges and long delays but today here you are. You have succeeded against those difficult odds and I applaud you and thank you for your resilience," he said.

Court orders and political violence nearly derailed this weekend's event.

