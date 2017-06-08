Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

UPDATE: Buses arrive for Knysna evacuation

  • South Africa
Go George buses assist with Knysna evacuation. Photo: Flickr

KNYSNA - Go George buses had arrived in Knysna to help with the evacuation.

 

Knysna's mayor had called for the town of 77-thousand people to be evacuated, as wildfires ravage the area.

The blaze had split into two main fronts, one affecting Knysna Heights and the CBD area and the second the Belvedere and Brenton areas.

It's believed that more than  50 houses have caught fire.

People have been advised to liaise with the George Municipality to get buses to assist with the evacuation.

 

Residents were also being moved by taxi and other forms of transport to the Loerie Park area in the town.

Deployment of the SANDF could take a few of days.

 

eNCA

