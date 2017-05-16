UPDATE: Fatal Shooting at OR Tambo Airport

A person lies in the road a short distance from OR Tambo International Airport after a hijacking was reported at the airport's drop-off zone. Photo: Twitter/Yusuf Abramjee

• Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as more information becomes available.

JOHANNESBURG- One man was killed and a car hijacked in the vicinity of the O R Tambo International Airport on Monday, police said.

National police spokesperson Major General Sally de Beer said that at around 4.30pm, a man driving a Hyundai H1 was shot dead by a group of men while he was driving towards the airport.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of the Hyundai H1 was transporting a group of six business people from Johannesburg to the airport and en route at least one vehicle attempted to flag them down. The driver of the Hyundai H1 (the deceased) continued on towards the airport,”…. said.

“Reportedly, as he took the off-ramp from the highway to the airport, the vehicle was blocked by two other vehicles, one being a black VW Golf, and the driver was shot and fatally wounded. The suspects drove off in the H1 with the passengers. They were abandoned by the suspects in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park, after being robbed of some of their belongings including cellular phones. None of the passengers were injured, according to initial reports.”

eNCA | Shooting at OR Tambo Airport https://t.co/LPEUXwURWL pic.twitter.com/XVCvwPx380 — eNews Direct (@eNewsDirect) May 15, 2017

De Beer said South African Police Service (SAPS) members were still processing the crime scene and interviewing victims and witnesses at around 8.40pm.

She said the police were concerned about the “arrogance displayed by the perpetrators” and said that they would ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted, leading to the arrest and prosecution of those involved.

#sapsHQ Media statement: Fatal shooting in the vicinity of the OR Tambo International Airport #ortamboshooting NP https://t.co/Ju36rdDk6s pic.twitter.com/EXtMSNVGxH — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) May 15, 2017

Acting National Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane said the motive of the crime was unknown.

“The SAPS will thoroughly investigate this heinous and violent crime committed close to a national key point, the O R Tambo International Airport,” Phahlane said.

“We would not at this stage want to speculate on the motive for the crime. Once we have further facts at our disposal gathered from the crime scene, victims, witnesses and other relevant evidence, we will be in a position to make further details available.”

Earlier, the OR Tambo International Airport confirmed an incident.

“OR Tambo International Airport Management was this afternoon made aware of this very unfortunate and deeply concerning matter,” the airport said in a statement.

“The incident took place off the R24, along Ring Road, which leads to the airport’s arrivals and departures roadway. Law enforcement is currently on site, investigating the crime scene.”

A video was circulating on Monday of a man who took a video after the incident. In the video a man is lying in the middle of the road, and as the man who shot the video approaches a man and woman in another car. The woman screams and the man explains that men with guns approached a car.

#sapsHQ Anyone with information on #ortamboshooting urged to call Crime Stop 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line 32211. NP https://t.co/Ju36rdDk6s pic.twitter.com/bTqrsGEpZG — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) May 15, 2017

