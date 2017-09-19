US puts Thulsie twins on terrorist list

File: The US Department of State has placed Tony-Lee and Brandon-Lee Thulsie on its terrorism list.

JOHANNESBURG - The United States (US) Department of State has placed Tony-Lee and Brandon-Lee Thulsie on its terrorism list.

The designation serves to warn the international community that they pose a risk of committing terrorism acts.

In July 2016, the Thulsie twins were arrested during raids for their alleged links to Islamic State (IS).

At the time of their arrest, the brothers apparently plotted attacks targeting Jewish individuals and institutions as well the US Embassy in South Africa.

Both men attempted to travel to Syria to fight for IS and recruited others to join the terror group.

Tony-Lee also allegedly communicated with IS-linked individuals to discuss how to build and obtain explosive devices.

Brandon-Lee worked at Discovery at the time of his arrest.

eNCA