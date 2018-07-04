Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

VBS customers can now access more money

  • South Africa
File: Desperate customers of VBS Mutual Bank queue for their money. Reserve Bank has confirmed that it's secured a guarantee for retail deposits from National Treasury. Photo: eNCA/ Zikhona Tshona

JOHANNESBURG – There's some relief for VBS Mutual Bank account holders as the Reserve Bank has confirmed that it's secured a guarantee for retail deposits from National Treasury.

This will see VBS retail customers access up to R100,000.

WATCH: VBS bank customers queue for their money

Many people with savings in the troubled bank have been queueing daily to withdraw R1,000.

The curatorship from earlier this year had affected the bank's cash reserves.

The Reserve Bank has pleaded for patience from affected clients.

The customers include individuals, funeral schemes, burial societies, savings clubs and stokvels.

