Verdict due on legality of ANC elective conference

EAST LONDON - Judgment is expected on Monday morning on an application challenging the legitimacy of the newly-elected top brass of the Eastern Cape ANC.



Newly-elected provincial party chair Oscar Mabuyane said the court application is purely academic as proper procedures were followed in the election.

Supporters of outgoing chair Phumulo Masualle launched the court application on Sunday.

They argue that proceedings should have been halted when violence broke out, leaving eight injured.

A vote was finally pushed through on Sunday morning, but Masualle's supporters cried foul.

Mabuyane said he expects more court papers to be served on him to nullify the conference.

