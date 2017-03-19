Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Veteran actor Joe Mafela dies

  • South Africa
File: Joe Mafela's most recent starring role was on popular soap 'Generations'. Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo

JOHANNESBURG – Veteran actor Joe Mafela has died at the age of 75.

The cause of death is unclear, although actress Lillian Dube told eNCA he had been involved in an accident.

Mafela is best known for having starred in local sitcoms 'Sgudi 'Snaysi, Going Up and Madam and Eve among others.

WATCH: Joe Mafela on life after 'Sgudi 'Snaysi, Generations 16

His most recent starring role was on popular soapie Generations.

He was also the face of Chicken Licken television commercials in the 1980s and 90s and authored the company's "It's good, good, good, it's good it’s nice" jingle.

 

 

eNCA

