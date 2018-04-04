Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Vicki Momberg's appeal to be heard

  • South Africa
File: The former estate agent was sentenced to an effective two years behind bars on four counts of crimen injuria. Photo: ANA/file photo

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg will apply for leave to appeal her sentence in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The former estate agent was sentenced to an effective two years behind bars on four counts of crimen injuria.

Momberg had repeatedly called black police officers - who were responding to a smash-and-grab incident - the k-word. 

READ: Jail time for Vicki Momberg sets new precedent

Her tirade was caught on camera.

She was denied bail pending her appeal. 

Magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan found Momberg had shown no remorse for her actions. 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close