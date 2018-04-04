Vicki Momberg's appeal to be heard

File: The former estate agent was sentenced to an effective two years behind bars on four counts of crimen injuria. Photo: ANA/file photo

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg will apply for leave to appeal her sentence in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The former estate agent was sentenced to an effective two years behind bars on four counts of crimen injuria.

Momberg had repeatedly called black police officers - who were responding to a smash-and-grab incident - the k-word.

Her tirade was caught on camera.

She was denied bail pending her appeal.

Magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan found Momberg had shown no remorse for her actions.

