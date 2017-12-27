Victims of Boxing Day shack fire spend night in community hall

CAPE TOWN, 26 December 2017 - ANC Councillor PR councillor Delmaine Cottee says shacks could have been saved if there was water for fire officials to douse a blaze there. Hundreds of people have been left displaced following the fire. Video: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - More than 500 people who lost their homes and their belongings in a fire in Valhalla Park outside Cape Town spent the night in a community hall in the area.

It is believed the fire broke out after a cooking stove fell over in one of the homes on Boxing Day morning.

The fire destroyed around 150 structures.

No fatalities or injuries were reported.

The City of Cape Town said it is currently clearing the site to prepare for rebuilding.

It will also provide building material to the victims to rebuild their destroyed homes.

eNCA