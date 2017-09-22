VIDEO: Baby found in a rubbish bag

A Durban student discovered a newborn baby girl who was thrown away by her mother on the side of the road Video: eNCA

DURBAN - "I was overcome with joy that the baby was alive, sound asleep inside the yellow blanket. I couldn't understand who would do such a thing to an angel like this," said Noxolo Gumede.

The 23-year-old student from Pietermaritzburg was walking from campus residences to a bus station with a friend when she noticed a rubbish bag on the side of the road.

From inside of it there peeked a clean yellow blanket. "I thought it was odd that someone would throw away a blanket in such good condition" she added.

When she tried to pick up the bag and realised that it was heavy, she was too scared to look inside. She walked across the road to ask for help from security guards. They walked over to the bag, but were also too scared to open it.

Gumede plucked up the courage to open the bag, only to discover a baby inside.

She immediately fell in love with the baby girl, as she held her tightly and named her Nkanyezi, which means "star" in isiZulu.

Gumede was aware that even though she would love to keep the baby, she would have to hand her over to authorities.

She and the security guards took the baby to Berea Police station in Durban, where a case was opened and their statements were taken.

The entire time, she held baby Nkanyezi, and took selfies with her and posted about her on Facebook.

"The police have been calling to update me about her ... she was taken to hospital for a check-up and she is very healthy and was discharged.

"And on Wednesday I was informed that she had been placed in a home". Gumede explained.

"I was despondent when I was told that the process of adoption is a lengthy one because my family and I are willing to give her a home. I wish it was easier" she said.

Contributor:- Nelisiwe Ndawonde

eNCA