VIDEO: GDE investigates pupil after teacher attack

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has launched an investigation into a pupils conduct after a video emerged on social media of the girl hitting her teacher with a book in class.

They successfully identified the school where the incident occurred and dispatched officials to investigate.

The GDE says officials have started with the counseling process of all pupils and the teacher involved.

The GDE says the process to take the pupil through a disciplinary hearing has commenced, "and as such appropriate sanction will be recommended.



“We urge all our learners to refrain from acts of misconduct in schools, and implore parents to assist the department in instilling learner discipline in and outside the school environment,” said MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Editor's note: The video in the box above has been blurred to protect the identity of the minors involved.

