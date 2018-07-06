Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

VIDEO: Northcliff hijacker shot during chase

  • South Africa
A suspected hijacker was shot dead during a chase with security guards, near Northcliff Corner on Thursday 5 July 2018. Photo: Intelligence Bureau SA

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg production company employee described to eNCA.com how he ducked for cover while filming a shootout between suspected hijackers and security guards on Thursday afternoon.

It appeared that three men had hijacked a vehicle in Montgomery Park.

Dustin Bezuidenhout and his colleague had stopped at a petrol station near the Northcliff Corner shopping centre when they saw the suspected hijackers colliding with another vehicle at a nearby intersection.

"After it collided, I saw the suspect climb out of the vehicle with the gun, and the moment I saw the gun I pulled out my phone," he said.

The suspects then allegedly ran to the petrol station, hijacked a woman and tried to escape.

In the video footage, the men are seen hiding in their car as shots ring out.

"The craziest part is I said: 'let’s get out of here', but the petrol attendant had my keys.

"After I saw that the suspect had been shot and veered off the road, I thought I need to see what happened. I wanted to find out how this ended and I ran up to the car".

One of the suspected hijackers was killed, while the other two fled.

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close