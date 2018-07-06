VIDEO: Northcliff hijacker shot during chase

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg production company employee described to eNCA.com how he ducked for cover while filming a shootout between suspected hijackers and security guards on Thursday afternoon.
It appeared that three men had hijacked a vehicle in Montgomery Park.
Dustin Bezuidenhout and his colleague had stopped at a petrol station near the Northcliff Corner shopping centre when they saw the suspected hijackers colliding with another vehicle at a nearby intersection.
"After it collided, I saw the suspect climb out of the vehicle with the gun, and the moment I saw the gun I pulled out my phone," he said.
The suspects then allegedly ran to the petrol station, hijacked a woman and tried to escape.
In the video footage, the men are seen hiding in their car as shots ring out.
"The craziest part is I said: 'let’s get out of here', but the petrol attendant had my keys.
"After I saw that the suspect had been shot and veered off the road, I thought I need to see what happened. I wanted to find out how this ended and I ran up to the car".
One of the suspected hijackers was killed, while the other two fled.
South Africa: The moment that armed robbers exchanged fire with security guards on Beyers Naude Drive, near Northcliff Corner Shopping Centre. 05-07-2018 pic.twitter.com/MsCyAFHojV— Rowan Van Dijk (@Lastkombo) July 5, 2018
eNCA
