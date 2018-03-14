Video prompts Home Affairs to get house in order

File: A Home Affairs official mistakenly stamped a passport twice while constantly looking at her phone. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba wants swift action taken against a lax official caught on video.



In it, the woman appears to be distracted by her phone while on duty.

She mistakenly stamps a passport twice while constantly looking at her phone.

I was this morning informed about the video circulating on social media platforms, and have asked the Department of @HomeAffairsSA to investigate this matter and take swift action against the official. pic.twitter.com/ZwllSemEyZ — Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) March 14, 2018

She then hands back the documents without realising her mishap.

This has sparked outrage on social media, with many pointing out the inefficiency of some public officials.

eNCA