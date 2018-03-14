Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Video prompts Home Affairs to get house in order

  • South Africa
File: A Home Affairs official mistakenly stamped a passport twice while constantly looking at her phone. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba wants swift action taken against a lax official caught on video.

In it, the woman appears to be distracted by her phone while on duty.

She mistakenly stamps a passport twice while constantly looking at her phone.

She then hands back the documents without realising her mishap.

This has sparked outrage on social media, with many pointing out the inefficiency of some public officials.

