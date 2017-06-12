Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

VIDEO: Small aircraft battles to take off amid Plett fire

PLETTENBERG BAY - A small aircraft battled to take off at the Plettenberg Bay Airport as raging fire approached it.

Footage that emerged on facebook shows the wind blowing the fire towards the plane as it battles to take off.

The aircraft finally takes off, narrowly escaping the fire.

Duran de Villiers posted the footage on Facebook on Saturday.

Monday's cooler weather is expected to aid firefighters on the Garden Route.

The Knysna municipality has confirmed that the fires that have been raging for six days have finally been contained.

