VIDEO: Suspected gang shooting caught on camera

  • South Africa
13 March 2017 – WARNING:  Graphic content. Video footage has captured the shooting of a suspected gang member in Riverview Flats, Worcester. Video: YouTube
  • Editor's note: WARNING - Please be aware this video contains graphic footage and explicit language.

WORCESTER - A suspected gang member was shot dead in broad daylight on Monday, in Riverview flats, Worcester in the Western Cape.

Cellphone footage shows one man chasing another across the courtyard between blocks of flats, firing at him as he runs.

Onlookers scream and run in various directions, while children are also seen running around, exposed to the violence.

Further details surrounding the incident were not available.

eNCA

