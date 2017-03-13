VIDEO: Suspected gang shooting caught on camera

- Editor's note: WARNING - Please be aware this video contains graphic footage and explicit language.
WORCESTER - A suspected gang member was shot dead in broad daylight on Monday, in Riverview flats, Worcester in the Western Cape.
Cellphone footage shows one man chasing another across the courtyard between blocks of flats, firing at him as he runs.
Onlookers scream and run in various directions, while children are also seen running around, exposed to the violence.
Further details surrounding the incident were not available.
eNCA
