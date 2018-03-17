VIDEO: Two men beaten in Eldorado Park mob justice attack

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a mob justice attack in Eldorado Park.
Footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.
Community members accused two men of trying to kidnap a seven-year-old and then began assaulting the pair.
Police tried to intervene but the angry crowd would not let up.
The men were taken to hospital and two members of the community were taken in for questioning.
Police say there is no evidence of the alleged kidnapping and are urging residents to come forward with information.
Please be warned the video contains graphic visuals/material that may be offensive to some.
eNCA
