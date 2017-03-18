VIDEO: 'We have to call off this convention' Moseneke

JOHANNESBURG, 18 March 2017 - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says he's dismayed by students' attitudes towards those trying to address education issues.​ Video: eNCA

MIDRAND - The convention on Higher Education in Midrand has been postponed on Saturday.

The postponement came after students disrupted the meeting on two occasions.

After the gathering was reconvened the first time students from different organisations took to the podium stating their demands.

Several of them called for charges to be dropped against their fellow students who were arrested during the fees must fall protests.

After activists had their say on the podium, Wits Vice Chancellor Adam Habib and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande were drowned out when they attempted to speak.

Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke said they had no choice but to postpone the convention.

There were some clashes but the clashes appeared to be between students themselves.

Nzimande and the Vice Chancellors of the different universities fled from the marquee.

He expressed disappointment in the turn of events and used the opportunity to lambaste the students' behaviour.

One of the conveners Jay Naidoo, dispelled allegations that some students wanted to torch the marquee.

He said that most of the students who were there wanted to talk and have the best interest of the country at heart.

Meanwhile Wits Student Leader and representative of the Fees Must Fall Movement Busiswe Seabe, said they were not asked for input on the convention before it happened.

