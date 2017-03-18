Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Students clash at higher education convention

  • South Africa
JOHANNESBURG, 18 March 2017 - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says he's dismayed by students' attitudes towards those trying to address education issues.​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The Higher Education National Convention in Midrand descended into chaos on Saturday when different groups of students clashed verbally and physically.

The two-day convention was set up to discuss students' call for free higher education.

Civil society groups, students, academic staff and businesses are expected to make proposals to the government's plan for the sector.

Retired judge Dikgang Moseneke is one of the mediators at the gathering, which is also being attended by the higher education minister, Blade Nzimande, and university vice-chancellors.

Many of the students in attendance said they had not been engaged with when the meeting's agenda was being set out.

They objected emotionally to the presence of AfriForum, with whom they said they have clashed on campuses.

Nzimande blamed the disruption of the event on a minority of students who he said did not want to see dialogues and engagement on the transformation of higher education.

“We welcome such initiatives [as the convention] as a government because we would like civil society to be part of finding lasting solutions to the many challenges that are facing the country because the challenges of higher education are not the government’s alone,” said Nzimande.

“Education is a societal matter but now you have this minority of disrupters who are not prepared to engage and we are only going to resolve this issues only if there is an engagement amongst stakeholders including civil society is very important.”

Moseneke, the former Deputy Chief Justice, called on participants to respect the efforts being made to resolve problems in higher education.

“We're serious about creating a safe space of engagement, and that requires a certain level of discipline,” said Moseneke.

“The last point is that the interaction has to be non-violent it has to be within the context of a democratic mediation of conflict and above all a mutually respectful way."

 

 

 

 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close