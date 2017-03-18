WATCH: Students clash at higher education convention

JOHANNESBURG, 18 March 2017 - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says he's dismayed by students' attitudes towards those trying to address education issues.​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The Higher Education National Convention in Midrand descended into chaos on Saturday when different groups of students clashed verbally and physically.

The two-day convention was set up to discuss students' call for free higher education.

Comotion at the Higher Education National Convention.Some students are against Minister Nzimande addressing them. Catch it live on @eNCA pic.twitter.com/QatIgvm38i — Keamogetswe Monaisa (@KeamoMonaisa) March 18, 2017

Civil society groups, students, academic staff and businesses are expected to make proposals to the government's plan for the sector.

Retired judge Dikgang Moseneke is one of the mediators at the gathering, which is also being attended by the higher education minister, Blade Nzimande, and university vice-chancellors.

Many of the students in attendance said they had not been engaged with when the meeting's agenda was being set out.

They objected emotionally to the presence of AfriForum, with whom they said they have clashed on campuses.

#EduCrisisForum Students are demanding that all student reps get a chance to address the convention. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/TQDmYXtSZN — Keamogetswe Monaisa (@KeamoMonaisa) March 18, 2017

Nzimande blamed the disruption of the event on a minority of students who he said did not want to see dialogues and engagement on the transformation of higher education.

“We welcome such initiatives [as the convention] as a government because we would like civil society to be part of finding lasting solutions to the many challenges that are facing the country because the challenges of higher education are not the government’s alone,” said Nzimande.

“Education is a societal matter but now you have this minority of disrupters who are not prepared to engage and we are only going to resolve this issues only if there is an engagement amongst stakeholders including civil society is very important.”

Moseneke, the former Deputy Chief Justice, called on participants to respect the efforts being made to resolve problems in higher education.

“We're serious about creating a safe space of engagement, and that requires a certain level of discipline,” said Moseneke.

“The last point is that the interaction has to be non-violent it has to be within the context of a democratic mediation of conflict and above all a mutually respectful way."

Students turn against on each other. #EduCrisisForum watch everything live on @eNCA pic.twitter.com/1dgx61gf8c — Keamogetswe Monaisa (@KeamoMonaisa) March 18, 2017

#EduCrisisForum student reps agree with Former Deputy Chief Justice, Moseneke to continue with the programme @eNCA pic.twitter.com/mItlT4dQi5 — Keamogetswe Monaisa (@KeamoMonaisa) March 18, 2017

eNCA