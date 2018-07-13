Violent protests enter day three in Hermanus

File: On Thursday violent protests flared in the seaside town of Hermanus just outside Cape Town. Photo: eNCA/Khumo Pulumo

JOHANNESBURG – Residents from the Zwelihle informal settlement in Cape Town have had a tense standoff with police in the area.

On Thursday violent protests flared in the seaside town of Hermanus.

Police used rubber bullets to disperse the crowd who used corrugated iron as shield and used rocks to stone police.

The area has been a war zone. It’s alleged that the residents are demanding the release of one of the community leaders from custody.

The unrest flared up after a memorandum was handed over to the police where they demanded the withdrawal of charges against the community leader.

It was unclear what charges the community leader faces but it is suspected that they could include incitement of violence and destruction of property.

