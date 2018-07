File: Residents of Geleshewe and Greenpoint took to the street of Kimberley in violent service delivery protests on Friday. Photo: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG – Residents of Geleshewe and Greenpoint took to the street of Kimberley in violent service delivery protests on Friday.

Chaos erupted in the area when residents delivered a memorandum to the municipal office.

Police had to use stun grenades to disperse crowds who were looting shops.

Commuters were left stranded as protesters blocked roads.

The communities are demanding the removal of the Sol Plaatje mayor and municipal manager.

