VIP restrictions fall for #ANC105 supporters

SOWETO - A lack of seating space led some ANC supporters to make their way into the designated VIP area of Orlando stadium, demanding that "VIP must fall".

The crowd was allowed into the VIP suites and an area of the pitch to accommodate the additional people, though they did appear to be somewhat hasty as they made an entrance..

BREAKING NEWS: Crowds have burst into one of #OrlandoStadium's suites, they're demanding that "VIP Must Fall". #ANC105 pic.twitter.com/dPRtztOYhq — Xoli Mngambi (@XoliMngambi) January 8, 2017

JUST HAPPENED: Crowds forced their way into VIP suites at #OrlandoStadium, they were demanding a decent place to sit. #ANC105 pic.twitter.com/z8yo4ibmeO — Xoli Mngambi (@XoliMngambi) January 8, 2017

HAPPENING NOW: People have now been allowed to occupy the pitch area of #OrlandoStadium as a solution to the lack of space. #ANC105 pic.twitter.com/3SdqW21s3Z — Xoli Mngambi (@XoliMngambi) January 8, 2017

Sports minister, Fikile Mbalula tweeted that he demanded that the VIP suites be opened, He dispusted the claim that the crowd had forced their way inside.

It's me, who stood and the podium and demanded the VIP suites to be opened. They are net forcing their way but have been told to go there. https://t.co/Ep7LW6urTr — RSA Min of Sport (@MbalulaFikile) January 8, 2017

@MolotoMothapo @XoliMngambi lol but my dearest friend Molotov... the video says it all moss!!! They screaming VULA and forcin ??? Or?? — Babalwa Mneno (@barbiliscious) January 8, 2017

We are opening up the field to people.There are no VIP suites,we asked all people be let in everywhere.All of us are VERY IMPORTANT PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/FBs0fZGa77 — RSA Min of Sport (@MbalulaFikile) January 8, 2017

The party has been garnering support for its birthday bash for the past week, doing door-to-door and walkabout campaigns, as well as holding mini-rallies in Gauteng to urge its supporters to come out in numbers and fill up the 40,000 seater stadium for the annual bash.

