VIP restrictions fall for #ANC105 supporters

  • South Africa
08 January 2017 - ANC supporters fill up Orlando Stadium for #ANC105 on Sunday. Photo: eNCA.com/Bafana Nzimande

SOWETO - A lack of seating space led some ANC supporters to make their way into the designated VIP area of Orlando stadium, demanding that "VIP must fall".

The crowd was allowed into the VIP suites and an area of the pitch to accommodate the additional people, though they did appear to be somewhat hasty as they made an entrance..

 

 

Sports minister, Fikile Mbalula tweeted that he demanded that the VIP suites be opened, He dispusted the claim that the crowd had forced their way inside.

 

 

 

The party has been garnering support for its birthday bash for the past week, doing door-to-door and walkabout campaigns, as well as holding mini-rallies in Gauteng to urge its supporters to come out in numbers and fill up the 40,000 seater stadium for the annual bash.

eNCA

