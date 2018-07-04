Visit a national park in SA for free in September

File: South African National Parks will be hosting their 13th annual SA National Parks Week from 10 to 14 September 2018. Photo: Wikimedia

JOHANNESBURG - South African National Parks (SANParks) will be hosting their 13th annual SA National Parks Week from 10 to 14 September 2018.

According to SANParks, the national parks focus week is a worldwide campaign which gives people free access to National Parks.

SANParks Chief Executive Officer, Fundisile Mketeni says the week is meant to cultivate a sense of pride in South Africa’s natural, cultural, and historical heritage, protected by the national parks system.

The week gives day visitors free access to most of the 21 national parks, with special emphasis on ensuring that people from local communities close to parks get to know and experience a national park.

The free access does not include accommodation facilities and other tourist activities.

Some of the parks will be extending the week to include weekends.



“The survival of the South African national parks system and our natural and cultural heritage lies in the people of South Africa. Environmental education and protection is the responsibility of everyone,” says Mketeni.

