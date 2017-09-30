Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Voting in Eastern Cape ANC elective conference on hold

JOHANNESBURG – Voting at the Eastern Cape ANC elective conference was postponed on Friday.

Provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane announced that the election of the top five will not take place owning to the "cleaning up of the credential report".

Mabuyane said there had been delays in the registering delegates.

Delegates will vote for a new provincial leadership this weekend.

 

 

Eastern Cape Premier, Phumulo Masualle is facing off against Mabuyane for the party’s top position.

