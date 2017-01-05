Vuwani shows impressive results despite burned schools

LIMPOPO, 05 January 2016 - Last year Limpopo was rocked by violent municipal demarcation protests in Vuwani. More than 20 schools were torched, disrupting schooling. In the aftermath of the protests, pupils burnt the midnight oil, to prepare for the exam Video: eNCA

Get your matric results here.

VUWANI, Limpopo - The Vhuronga Circuit in Vuwani has emerged as the top performing sector in Limpopo.

The town was rocked by violent protests last year and several schools were severely damaged, bringing classes to a standstill.

But those challenges didn't stand in the way of a strong matric result.

Several pupils say their final marks have exceeded their expectations.

Meanwhile, just a few months ago, their futures looked bleak.

For more than two months, protesters shut down the town, over a municipal demarcation issue.

One student, Nirini Sidimela, says the sacrifice was worth it. She obtained six distinctions.

Her dream to build a better life for her family, kept her going. She says her mother is thrilled as she is the first in the family to attend a distinction.

But for one family the day was filled with heartache.

Instead of celebrating the results of their son, they're preparing for his burial.

18-year-old Tshanduko Mutswana, was shot on the 31st of December.

FULL SPEECH: National 2016 matric results

Mutswana's sisters say he was working towards his dream of being a construction engineer.

Edison Nesengani High is one of Vuwani's greatest achievers. The school can boast a 100-percent pass rate. The Limpopo Education Department describes it as a testimony to hard work.

eNCA