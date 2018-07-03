Wage strike looms in footwear manufacturing sector

RUSTENBURG - A strike looms in the footwear manufacturing sector over a wage increase dispute, the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union (Sactwu) said on Tuesday.

General secretary Andre Kriel said the union was in dispute with Southern African Footwear and Leather Industries Association (SAFLIA) after failing to reach a wage settlement following two rounds of negotiations and a conciliation meeting on 28 June.

The union had rejected the association's offer of a 6.25 percent wage increase for this year, against labour's demand for 9.5 percent, Kriel said.

"Negotiations have now finally deadlocked. We have now written to SAFLIA and all other footwear employers to inform them that we will commence with a strike ballot of our members, during the course of this week," he said.

African News Agency