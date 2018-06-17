WANTED: Women sought for allegedly kidnapping Cape Town baby

Police in Gugulethu, Cape Town are searching for Sinovuyo Nodali, 32, who may be able to help them in connection with the disappearance of her friend’s two-month-old baby girl. Photo: SAPS via ANA.

CAPE TOWN - Gugulethu police are searching for Sinovuyo Nodali, 32, who may be able to help them in connection with the disappearance of her friend’s two-month-old baby girl, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

The baby disappeared from Kiki Hostels in Gugulethu on Saturday morning after the mother left her baby and her eight-year-old daughter with Nodali while she went to do shopping, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

When she returned home a few hours later, she found only the eight-year-old girl in the house, while the baby and Nodali "were nowhere to be found".

"Enquiries were made with [Nodali's] boyfriend, who indicated that [she] came to the house and collected all her clothing and left. The boyfriend mentioned that a day before the incident, [Nodali] requested money from him and he gave her the money."

Nodali was from Tsolo in the Eastern Cape, but it was believed she might have travelled to Johannesburg, Rwexana said.

Anyone who might know the whereabouts of Nodali was requested to contact Detective Sergeant Mongi Ngedle on 078-221-7817 or the Gugulethu police on 021-684-2300, or the Crime Stop number 08600-1011.

