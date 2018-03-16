Wardens, former inmate in court for magistrate's murder

File: Two Badviaanspoort Correctional Services employees and a former prisoner appeared in court for the murder of Magistrate Victor Mabunda. Photo: Pixabay

PRETORIA - Two Badviaanspoort Correctional Services wardens and a former inmate at the institution, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday, for allegedly killing court magistrate, Victor Mabunda, at his driveway in Bronkhorstspruit in December.

Wardens, Thomo Ngoato and Paulos Fourie were arrested for the murder of Mabunda. They appeared with co-accused former inmate, Thato Maringa.

It is believed that Ngoato was still appearing in front of Mabunda for allegedly smuggling drugs into the prison. Mabunda was murdered as he was about to deliver his judgment on the case.

On Friday, the men were accused of prolonging court proceedings after submitting numerous requests.

During their appearance last month, the trio made claims that they were abused by prison wardens and police officers. They requested to be taken for medical examinations for treatment of sustained injuries.

Magistrate Adrian Bekker accepted the claims and made recommendations for the accused to be examined but was disappointed to learn that his recommendations were not heeded.

The accused claimed they could not read the Magistrate's instructions on a J7 form. Bekker dismissed these claims and said they were lame.

"If the accused wanted to know what was written on the form, they would put effort. But I'll ask someone with a clearer handwriting to write the recommendation," he said.

National Prosecuting Authority Chief Prosecutor, Advocate Matric Lupondo, said the suspects strategies did not bother him but allowed the State to conduct further investigations into Mabunda's death.

Maringa’s lawyer insisted that his client was still in need of medical treatment and he could benefit from it.

Maringa was still out on bail when he was re-arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of the Magistrate. It is believed the wardens could have met Maringa while he was still an inmate at the prison.

The State initially charged the trio with murder but has since added to the docket: premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of firearm and possession of ammunition.

Maringa opted to abandon his bail application despite Fourie and Ngoato choosing to postpone their bail application until June.

Ngoato’s lawyer told the court that his client consulted a psychologist at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services and was advised by the psychologist to consult a psychiatrist. He insisted that his client needed to be observed to determine if he suffered some form of mental challenges which require medication.

The lawyer also tried to convince the Magistrate to dismiss a signed affidavit with Ngoato’s confession from evidence. He said because his client still needed to see a psychiatrist, many reasons could arise that could make the confession inadmissible.

However, the Magistrate denied the request, saying that it lacked logic.

"You can later claim that the State did not have evidence against your client whereas it would have been this very same move that removed evidence presented by the State," Bekker said.

The trio will appear in court again on June 21.

Ngoato will also appear individually on April 12 for his drugs smuggling case.

African News Agency