Warrant issued for Apartheid cop linked to Ahmed Timol murder: family

File: The Justice & Accountability Network said on Sunday they have learned that a warrant of arrest for murder and defeating the ends of justice has been issued for a former security policeman implicated in Ahmed Timol’s killing. Photo: AHMED TIMOL FAMILY TRUST.

JOHANNESBURG - The Justice & Accountability Network said on Sunday they have learned that a warrant of arrest for murder and defeating the ends of justice has been issued for a former security policeman implicated in apartheid activist Ahmed Timol’s killing.

Timol's nephew, Imtiaz Cajee confirmed to eNCA that the family has been informed about the arrest warrant.

The former security police sergeant is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday according to the Network, which is made up of a team of lawyers, investigators, and activists who worked with the State to re-open the inquest into the death in apartheid police custody of Ahmed Timol in October 1971

They pointed out that the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court is the same court building in which, 46 years ago – six months after Timol’s death – the police told the apartheid magistrate presiding at Timol’s inquest that he saw the detainee commit suicide.

The inquest magistrate accepted that evidence, but in October last year, the North Gauteng High Court ruled that Ahmed Timol was pushed from the 10th floor of the John Vorster police station.

Subsequently, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) indicated it would open three cases related to Timol's murder.





eNCA