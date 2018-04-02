WATCH: 16 'missing' Esidimeni patients found: MEC

File: The Gauteng Health Department says the number of missing Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients has now dropped from 44 to 28. Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramakgopa was speaking on the occasion of World Autism Day. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department says the number of missing Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients has now dropped from 44 to 28.

The department says it is still trying to find those unaccounted for.

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramakgopa was speaking to eNCA's Jeremy Maggs on World Autism Day on Monday.

According to Ramakgopa, the department prefers to call the missing Esidimeni patients "unlocated".

"When the process began there were about 66 patients or 64 patients missing. We've been looking through the health system. Patients that are readmitted and all that. And those that are with NGOs. I think after a month we managed to track the others. Currently, I'm happy to announce that we have been able to locate all patients other than 28. The last count we were at was 28."

Ramokgopa said the government was on track with payments for families of Life Esidimeni patients who died.

The department has been given three months to locate and pay each of the victim's families.

The payments include R20,000 for funeral expenses, R180,000 for general damages, including shock and psychological trauma, and R1-million in relief.

At least 144 mentally ill people have died since 2016, when they were moved to illegal NGOs.

On autism, Ramokgopa says health and education officials work to identify and help children with the condition.

"We deal with autism among the spectrum of diseases that are in mental wellbeing and health. As the WHO says, health is not only the absence of physical illness but also mental wellbeing. We have specialists, especially in our central hospital ... We work with the Department of Education to screen Grade Rs as they come to school."

