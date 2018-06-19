WATCH: 2019 elections likely between May and August: IEC

File: The IEC briefed the select committee on Social Services on the state of readiness in the run-up to elections. Video: eNCA

CAPE TOWN – Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) chairperson Glen Mashinini says national elections will likely be held

between May and August 2019.

The IEC briefed the select committee on Social Services on the state of readiness in the run-up to elections. Preparations have been largely marred by political killings, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.

The commission's KwaZulu-Natal provincial electoral office says KZN has had the biggest number of by-elections in the country, mostly to replace vacant council seats due to deaths and resignations.

Last Tuesday, the Moerane Commission of Inquiry looking into political killings presented its final report to the KZN premier for consideration.

eNCA's, Annika Larsen, asked Mashinini about any security concerns.

Watch the full interview above.

eNCA