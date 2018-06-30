WATCH: A close shave to remember Mandela

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation is celebrating Madiba's fashion sense.
It’s calling on people to remember the late President by wearing his iconic hairstyle.
It’s aimed at reminding South Africans to do good every day.
Head-line news, with @KhayaJames and @ShahanR, only on @eNCA pic.twitter.com/TZUmPbmDWC— Khulu Phasiwe (@KhuluPhasiwe) June 30, 2018
#ShaveToRemember More people are coming to have Madiba's iconic haircut and it's also about sustaining his legacy as we mark Nelson Mandela centenary. pic.twitter.com/3GZMJyA396— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) June 30, 2018
eNCA
