Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: A close shave to remember Mandela

  • South Africa
The Nelson Mandela Foundation is calling on people to remember the late president by wearing his iconic hairstyle. Photo: Twitter: @KhayaJames.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation is celebrating Madiba's fashion sense.

It’s calling on people to remember the late President by wearing his iconic hairstyle.

It’s aimed at reminding South Africans to do good every day.

READ: Obama set to deliver Nelson Mandela lecture in SA

 

 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close