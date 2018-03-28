WATCH: Magashule reportedly implicated in fresh scandal

File: Outgoing Free State Premier Ace Magashule has reportedly been implicated in yet another scandal. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing Free State Premier Ace Magashule has been implicated in yet another scandal.

News24 is reporting he and his daughter allegedly interfered in a state-sponsored housing project worth R150 million in Bethlehem in the Free State.

Magashule was in December elected to the important position of African National Congress (ANC) secretary general at the party’s elective conference in Johannesburg.

News24 investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh has the details about the latest scandal

