UPDATE: Road closed off, several people arrested at Joburg land grab site

  • South Africa
File: A large group of people has gathered in Marlboro, near Sandton. They are said to be involved in apparent illegal land occupation. Video: eNCA

• Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

JOHANNESBURG – A large group of people gathered in Marlboro, near Sandton on Saturday, waiting to be allocated stands.

Police have stepped up the presence at the site of the land grab, closing off the road, and arresting several people. 

Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leaders in Alexandra say accommodation issues there are pushing them to occupy any vacant land of their choosing.

EFF branch chairperson Washington Maponyane told eNCA that they "identified a nice, beautiful piece of land" and planned to occupy it on Saturday.

"We have been having a series of meetings about the issue of land expropriation without compensation,” said Maponyane.

 

Maponyane said the land needed to be occupied as accommodation issues in Alexandra have not been addressed.

“The majority of community members in the ward, in Greater Alexandra, saw there was a need for accommodation because currently, we don’t have accommodation.”

READ: Expropriation without compensation is ANC’s new voting campaign, says Abahlali

 

Those gathered in Marlboro were earlier presenting their identity documents to be allocated land in Waterfall.

The City of Johannesburg has said land distribution should be undertaken within the confines of the law.

The city says people should follow the right procedures.

“We understand the frustrations our communities are facing, but what we are saying is our offices are open," said Johannesburg Housing MMC Mzobanzi Ntuli.

"Let the communities engage us about certain pieces of land that is available around our city, instead of just taking.

"Once you just take, it there are criminal processes. That is why I'm saying, let government take full control in terms of distributing land to people."

eNCA

Discussion Policy

