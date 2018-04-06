Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: ANC distances itself from Zuma supporters

  • South Africa
The ANC has distanced itself from members who went to court to support former president Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has distanced itself from its members who went to court to support former president Jacob Zuma on Friday.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe says those members acted in their personal capacity.

"We will not in any way take away the right of individual members and their own preferences and all of that, including declaring guilty verdicts of those who are expected to appear in court,, and I think Zuma is also protected by the laws of the republic," said Mabe. 

 

 

The ANC had resolved that no ANC member should support Zuma in party capacity or while wearing ANC regalia. 

However, supporters of the former president wore ANC colours while hosting a night vigil for him on the eve of his court appearance on charges of fraud, corruption, money-laundering, and racketeering. 

On Friday, ANC colours also featured prominently among the supporters of the recalled president of the governing party. 

Zuma's case was postponed to June in order for him to bring an application to challenge the National Prosecute Authority's decision to reinstate the charges against him. The defence said it expected that to be done by mid-May.

 

 

eNCA

