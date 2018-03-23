WATCH: ANC in election mode heading into NEC meeting

File: Party leaders must decide whether former President Jacob Zuma will still be asked to lobby voters on behalf of the ANC. Party secretary general, Ace Magashule says all former leaders have a role to play. Photo: Gianluigi Guercia / AFP

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) on Friday said it was officially in election mode.

South Africans head to the polls in 2019 for the sixth general election since democracy.

The governing party is holding a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Cape Town to discuss, among other things, the National Prosecuting Authority reinstating charges against former president Jacob Zuma.

Just two weeks ago, Zuma was on the campaign trail for the ANC and now party leaders must decide whether he will be asked to lobby or not.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said all former leaders had a role to play.

“Just give us the space to do that," he said.

“We have said the two presidents and comrade [Kgalema] Motlanthe must find space within the ANC to do work. We will determine what work they must do.”

ANC SG @DrAceMagashule briefing members of the media at the NEC meeting currently underway in Cape Town pic.twitter.com/I0cOqxLaub — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 23, 2018

ANC SG @DrAceMagashule , We are currently discussing the political overview by the President #ANCNEC — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 23, 2018

ANC SG @DrAceMagashule we will also be giving the report of the NWC in terms of readiness for elections #ANCNEC — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 23, 2018

ANC SG @DrAceMagashule We are also discussing the resolutions of the conference as we move on , we reflect all the time #ANCNEC — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 23, 2018

ANC SG @DrAceMagashule we are also looking at international space in terms of international relations in particular with the continent — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 23, 2018

eNCA