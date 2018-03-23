Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: ANC in election mode heading into NEC meeting

  • South Africa
File: Party leaders must decide whether former President Jacob Zuma will still be asked to lobby voters on behalf of the ANC. Party secretary general, Ace Magashule says all former leaders have a role to play. Photo: Gianluigi Guercia / AFP

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) on Friday said it was officially in election mode.

South Africans head to the polls in 2019 for the sixth general election since democracy.

The governing party is holding a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Cape Town to discuss, among other things, the National Prosecuting Authority reinstating charges against former president Jacob Zuma.

Just two weeks ago, Zuma was on the campaign trail for the ANC and now party leaders must decide whether he will be asked to lobby or not.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said all former leaders had a role to play.

“Just give us the space to do that," he said.

“We have said the two presidents and comrade [Kgalema] Motlanthe must find space within the ANC to do work. We will determine what work they must do.”

