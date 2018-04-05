WATCH: ANC plans hive of activities to honour Winnie

JOHANNESBURG, 04 April 2018 - The ANC says funeral arrangements for struggle icon Winnie Mandela are going according to plan. ANC Spokesperson, Pule Mabe, joins anchor, Vuyo Mvoko, in studio to provide more details. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Inter-Ministerial Committee planning Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral will hold a briefing on Thursday.

Shortly after her death, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that she would receive a special official funeral.

Special events honouring the ANC stalwart will take place across the country before the funeral.

A memorial service will be held at Cape Town’s St George’s Cathedral on Thursday, with former ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa expected to be among the speakers.

The ANC has also launched a tribute page for the struggle icon on their official website, enabling anyone wanting to post a message of remembrance to do so on the site.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe gave an update of activities in the period leading to her funeral on14 April.

"On the webpage of the ANC, we have also launched a tribute page for Mama Winnie where those who are internet savvy if you like, can visit the page and be able to deposit their own tribute. The same will be happening outside Luthuli House. We are launching the Hall of Remembrance, where people can go and sign, so we are making it easier and accessible for the public to express their own word of condolences to the passing on of Mama Winnie", said Mabe.

“The NEC of the ANC will be going to the house. We’ll also be launching a condolence book of the ANC which will be placed across the country," he said.

The condolence books will be opened at Parliament, international airports, and all provincial legislatures.

"On Saturday, young artists will be unveiling their murals. We’ll have our own national memorial as the ANC. Tuesday is Chris Hani Day, we’ll celebrate the life of Chris Hani as well as mom Nomzamo," Mabe said.

"On the 12th there’s an official memorial from the government. Friday, we have a night vigil led by the MKMVA in Soweto and Saturday we’ll accompany mama to her last resting place.”

Tributes have poured in since Madikizela-Mandela's death and numerous dignataries have visited her home in Orlando.

eNCA