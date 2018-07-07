WATCH: ANC veteran Niehaus fires back at Mbalula

File: ANC veteran Carl Niehaus blamed the media for using deliberately incomplete and selective quotes for the confusion. Photo: eNCA / Annika Larsen

JOHANNESBURG - ANC veteran Carl Niehaus has come out with a blazing defence of his comments at King Goodwill Zwelithini's land imbizo.

The man in his firing line -- fellow ANC member Fikile Mbalula.

Niehaus said Mbalula “shot from the hip” without understanding his full speech at the Imbizo.

He has also blamed the media for using deliberately incomplete and selective quotes for the confusion.

Niehaus says as a long-standing member of the ANC he was within his rights to correct what he felt was the wrong perception of the party regarding land owned by the Ingonyama Trust.

This is after Mbalula censured Niehaus this week, arguing that the veteran had no authority to speak on behalf of the party.

eNCA