WATCH: Former ANN7 editor details Zuma's influence on editorial decisions

JOHANNESBURG - ANN7's first editor has revealed the extent of former President Jacob Zuma's control over the TV news channel.

Rajesh Sundaram's book "Indentured, Behind the Scenes at Gupta TV" describes how Zuma helped establish the channel and influenced editorial decisions.

Sundaram also lifts the lid on how the station's former owners, the Gupta's, flouted the law and exploited staff.

ANN7 has experienced difficulties in recent times with MultiChoice deciding not to renew its contract and so drop it from DStv.

The Home Affairs Department recently raided its Midrand offices.

