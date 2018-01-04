WATCH: Another cabinet reshuffle inevitable: Bheki Cele

ANC NEC member Bheki Cele says President Zuma’s fate rests in the hands of the party’s highest decision-making body. Cele says a cabinet reshuffle is inevitable as new ideas and thinking following last month's conference need to be accommodated. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Bheki Cele says President Jacob Zuma’s fate rests in the hands of the party’s highest decision-making body.

Outspoken Cele says a cabinet reshuffle is inevitable as new ideas and thinking following last month's party conference need to be accommodated.

Cele, the former national police commissioner, has spoken exclusively with eNCA reporter Siphamandla Goge.

Cele says there is only one centre of power and that is Luthuli House.

He believes change must come and emphasises that the president was ultimately held to account by the governing party.

Cele says when the newly elected NEC meets for the first time next week one of its immediate tasks will be looking at problems in KwaZulu-Natal.

It's expected to appoint an inclusive provincial task team to administer the party's political affairs in its biggest province.

