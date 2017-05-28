WATCH: 'Apple throwers' to be investigated

Theewaterskloof Municipality Mayor Christelle Vosloo, says the incident is inhumane and devastating and officers found guilty will face harsh disciplinary action. Photo: Facebook/Mzansi Viral Videos

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape authorities are promising to investigate several law enforcement officers who threw apples at suspected robbers.

Video footage has emerged showing people, dressed in uniform, hurling apples at victims.

Theewaterskloof Municipality Mayor, Christelle Vosloo says the incident is inhumane and devastating.

Vosloo says any officers found guilty will face harsh disciplinary action and also promised to meet with the victims.

The video's gone viral on social media, with over 500, 000 views.

It's believed the suspects stole apples in Villiersdorp. The officers also hurl insults and laugh while tormenting their victims.

eNCA