WATCH: Bheki Cele wants #100MenMarch to happen daily

A number of prominent men attended the #100MenMarch on Tuesday, including players form the Blue Bulls rugby franchise. Photo: Twitter: @GCISMedia.

PRETORIA - The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele was among those who came out to march against gender-based violence on Tuesday.

Cele says the #100MenMarch should be a daily event and that men need to be taught they need to change in order for women to be safe.

In his address to the marchers, Cele urged women to walk away from abusive relationships.

The build-up to the march was marred by controversy over the involvement of musician Arthur Mofokate who is currently on trial for assaulting singer Busisiwe Thwala, also known as Cici.

Members of the #NotInMyName movement threatened to boycott the event if government did not distance itself from Mofokate's involvement.

Government said it never invited Mafokate and can't prevent anyone from attending.

A number of prominent men attended the march on Tuesday, including players form the Blue Bulls rugby franchise.

The Minister for Women in the Presidency, Bathabili Dlamini called for unity among women in her address to the marchers.

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga said men should stand up and protect women and children.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee also called on law enforcement authorities to ensure perpetrators are brought to book.

WATCH: Hundreds have taken part in the #100MenMarch in Pretoria as a part of #NelsonMandela centenary celebrations. @malungelob is standing by to bring you more. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/0EblN2ch5L — eNCA (@eNCA) July 10, 2018

eNCA