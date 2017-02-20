Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Bloem resident tests waterskiing skills on flooded road

  • South Africa
File: The South African Weather Service is warning of heavy rain and possible flooding in several parts of the country. Photo: Flickr.com / Owen Robertson

BLOEMFONTEIN – It was a wet Sunday across much of South Africa from the east coast to the central parts of the country.

Bloemfontein didn't escape the downpour.

Adventurous residents used the heavy rains to have some fun.

They attached a rope to a 4x4, and decided to do some waterskiing on a flooded road.

 

As the saying goes - don't try this at home!
 

