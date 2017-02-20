WATCH: Bloem resident tests waterskiing skills on flooded road

BLOEMFONTEIN – It was a wet Sunday across much of South Africa from the east coast to the central parts of the country.
Bloemfontein didn't escape the downpour.
Adventurous residents used the heavy rains to have some fun.
They attached a rope to a 4x4, and decided to do some waterskiing on a flooded road.
Waterpret in Bloemfontein. Gestuur deur Wikus Bekker.@_Bloemfontein @GetIt_Bloem @OFM9497 @OFMNews9497 #rain #flooding #vetpret------ pic.twitter.com/z0xhwa07aD— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) February 19, 2017
As the saying goes - don't try this at home!
eNCA
Discussion Policy