WATCH: Bullish ANC in KZN

KZN, 08 January 2018 - As the ANC marked its 106th anniversary in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), a recurring theme throughout the visit appeared to be unity. Video: eNCA

KWAZULU-NATAL - The African National Congress (ANC) kicked off the year on a bullish note in KwaZulu-Natal as the party marked its 106th anniversary.

ANC officials laid a wreath at the gravesite of the founding president of the ANC, John Dube, visited ANC president Albert Luthuli's gravesite, visited schools and churches as well as Zulu King Goodwill Zwelintini, who gave the governing party's newly-elected president, Cyril Ramaphosa, a bull as a gift.

#ANC President, Cde Cyril #Ramaphosa receives a gift from King Goodwill Zwelithini in KwaNongoma #ANC106 pic.twitter.com/Vn5rjGtsQB — African National Congress (@MYANC) January 7, 2018

ANC National officials join the King and his entourage in song and dance as he officially welcomes them to the Royal Palace #ANC106 #Siyeza pic.twitter.com/s7PTgmMojO — African National Congress (@MYANC) January 7, 2018

#Ramaphosa ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa’s gift to Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, Ankole cattle have arrived at oSuthu Royal Palace KwaNongoma. ANC officials are due to meet the King today.@eNCA pic.twitter.com/URQfhrTUzx — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) January 7, 2018

A recurring theme throughout the visit appeared to be unity.

Ramaphosa tweeted about rival leaders of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Senzo Mchunu and Sihle Zikalala, shaking hands.

He even went as far as reserving a seat for his ANC presidential opponent, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, at the events.

King Goodwill Zwelithini yesterday said he wants a united ANC. He asked us to shake hands and make peace. We all reached out and shook hands with each other. It was a joy to watch Cde Senzo and Cde Sihle shaking hands. — Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 8, 2018

#ANC National Officials at the United Congregation Church of Southern Africa in honour of President #Luthuli #ANC106 pic.twitter.com/tiYZKseAHa — African National Congress (@MYANC) January 8, 2018

