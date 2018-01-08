WATCH: Bullish ANC in KZN

Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

  • South Africa
KZN, 08 January 2018 - As the ANC marked its 106th anniversary in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), a recurring theme throughout the visit appeared to be unity. Video: eNCA

KWAZULU-NATAL - The African National Congress (ANC) kicked off the year on a bullish note in KwaZulu-Natal as the party marked its 106th anniversary.

ANC officials laid a wreath at the gravesite of the founding president of the ANC, John Dube, visited ANC president Albert Luthuli's gravesite, visited schools and churches as well as Zulu King Goodwill Zwelintini, who gave the governing party's newly-elected president, Cyril Ramaphosa, a bull as a gift.

Ramaphosa tweeted about rival leaders of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Senzo Mchunu and Sihle Zikalala, shaking hands.

He even went as far as reserving a seat for his ANC presidential opponent, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, at the events.

