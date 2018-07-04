WATCH: Buthelezi disappointed with Motlanthe 'tin-pot village dictators' comments

Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

File: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says he is disappointed in former president Kgalema Motlanthe, for calling traditional leaders "tin-pot village dictators". Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is disappointed in former president Kgalema Motlanthe, for calling traditional leaders "tin-pot village dictators".

The IFP leader said the comment wasn't only an insult to Zulu chiefs, but all traditional leaders in the country.

 

 

On Wednesday, the King Goodwill Zwelinthini called for an Imbizo to discuss government's land-expropriation plans.

Traditional leaders have been invited to attend and express their views.

Zwelithini has in the past accused the government of trying to take land from his people.

In his report, Motlanthe suggested that the Ingonyama Trust, which the king runs, be scrapped.

