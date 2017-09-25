WATCH: Buthelezi on polygamy in Zulu culture

Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

DURBAN – Inkatha Freedom Party leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is one of the longest-serving members of Parliament in South Africa.

He has a history in South African political and public life that goes back nearly seventy years.

eNCA's Siphmandla Goge sat down with Buthelezi as he reflected on his life and spoke about the kind of values that could bind South Africans together to bring about more unity and cohesion.

Buthelezi, who has been married to his wife for several decades, also spoke about the practice of polygamy in Zulu culture.

